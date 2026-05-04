Tokayev holds II meeting of AI Development Council

According to the President, the ongoing changes are incomparable to the industrial revolutions of the 19th-20th centuries in terms of the speed and depth of transformation, erasing the boundaries between physical reality and the digital space.

“Artificial intelligence is becoming the backbone of the new global economy, while big data is a critically important resource. In this regard, Kazakhstan views the development of artificial intelligence as a key strategic priority. Our goal is to transform Kazakhstan into a modern digital state. We have created the necessary institutional infrastructure, and now we must ensure the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy,” the President stated.

At the same time, Kazakhstan will be guided by the principle of “technological prudence,” remaining firmly committed to national interests, Tokayev said.

Earlier, it was reported, that Kazakhstan had developed over 50 AI-powered services for citizens.