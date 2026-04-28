Kazakhstan develops over 50 AI-powered services for citizens

According to him, the country is already seeing strong practical demand for such solutions.

“In total, more than 50 AI agents are being developed by government bodies for citizens across various sectors. They will help improve quality of life and make interaction with businesses more efficient. Practical demand for such solutions is already evident today,” Zhaslan Madiyev said at a Government's meeting.

The minister said the eGov AI assistant has already been used more than 2.3 million times, a legal AI consultant has provided over 230,000 consultations, and an AI therapist is being introduced in more than 35 clinics. AI agents are also being implemented in education.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to train AI engineers for energy security.