Tokayev highlights Mongolian singer Michelle Joseph’s victory in Silk Way Star project

“During the talks, we also focused on cultural and humanitarian ties. Last year, Mongolian singer Michelle Joseph took first place in the Silk Way Star international vocal competition, and received a warm response from the audience. Undoubtedly, such projects strengthen the spiritual bonds between our peoples, formed over centuries,” the Head of State said, while making a joint statement following the talks with the Mongolian President, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, in Akorda.

The Kazakh President noted that there are great opportunities for expanding cooperation between the countries in education and science.

He said that Kazakhstan provides educational grants to the citizens of Mongolia, and is ready to increase their number, and contribute to training in-demand specialists for Mongolia.

"This year, Study in Kazakhstan educational fair is planned to be held in Mongolia. In addition, we have proposed to open a branch of one of the leading universities of Kazakhstan in Ulaanbaatar. An agreement has been reached on further development of fraternal relations between the countries. These steps will open new opportunities for strengthening friendship, as well as expanding trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties. I consider it important to continue this work,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

Recall that the winner of the Asian vocal megaproject Silk Way Star, Michelle Joseph, was awarded the II Degree Order of Dostyq (Friendship) for her significant achievements in musical art, as well as contribution to the friendship between peoples.

The grand finale of the Silk Way Star project was held in Astana and was aired live in six languages. All 10 editions were broadcast on Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels. The final edition was broadcast on the Chinese CCTV-15 TV channel, which is a part of China Media Group. The project’s total audience exceeded 1 billion people.

The project was implemented as part of the Agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.