Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan-Türkiye ties in Republic Day message to Erdoğan

In his congratulatory message, Tokayev highlighted the significance of the national holiday, describing it as a symbol of the unity and constructive spirit of the Turkish people, as well as a foundation for the country’s statehood and sustainable development.

“Under your far-sighted leadership, Türkiye has achieved significant progress in the political, socio-economic, scientific and technological spheres and has firmly established itself among the world’s influential and respected nations,” the message reads.

Tokayev expressed confidence that relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye would continue to strengthen in the spirit of eternal friendship and expanded strategic partnership for the benefit of both brotherly nations.

The Kazakh President wished Recep Tayyip Erdoğan success in his important responsibilities and prosperity and well-being to the people of Türkiye.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had arrived in Ankara for an official visit.