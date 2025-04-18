Tokayev highlights importance of private sector investments in tourism

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that last year the number of foreign visitors to Mangistau region was 43,000 and that of domestic travelers – around 460,000, with the total tourist arrivals rising 1.5fold in the past three years. ‘Hotel occupancy rates exceed 90% in summer seasons,’ he said.

Beket Ata Underground Mosque, Boszhyra Tract, Airakty Valley of Castles and Torysh Valley of Balls top the list of Mangistau region’s most popular destinations, welcoming every tenth tourist visiting the region.

Tokayev reiterated his call for comfortable conditions for tourists, including those with disabilities.

Aktau is a unique city in terms of transport, logistics and tourism, said the President, citing its potential of marine tourism. ‘It sits in the proximity to ports of five countries and could draw tourists to the region from 10 cities with a population of over a million of Russia, Iran and the Caucasus. This is where transit corridors of air communications of such cities of Istanbul, Antalya, London, Moscow, Astrakhan, Tbilisi, Baku and others are interconnected, providing a way to foster active tourism development, said Tokayev.

The Head of State also called for building a new sea port near Aktau to serve passenger liners.

Highlighting the importance of encouraging private investments in tourism, President Tokayev said that Aktau had recently obtained a status of cultural capital of the Turkic world, with up to 30 events are set to be held.

