President urges concrete action to address water scarcity in Mangistau

Speaking at a meeting on social and economic development of Mangistau region Friday, President Tokayev said that access to drinking water is among acute challenges facing the region amid growing population pressures.

The Head of State said: “Three cities and 59 rural settlements have water supply schedules in spite of the centralized water supply. Water scarcity is 23,000 cubic meters per day”.

Six desalination plants are under construction, with Kenderli project is expected to provide access to drinking water in Zhanaozen city, Tenge, Kyzylsai, Rakhat and Kenderli rural districts. President Tokayev pointed out the importance of completing all works on schedule in May.

The President also pointed to the potential use of groundwater deposit Kokzhide in Aktobe region or construction of a water pipeline from Kokzhide, Aishuakskoye and Severo-Aishuakskoye deposits to supply water to settlements in Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

A pipeline stretching nearly 1,400km could supply 170,000 cubic meters of water per day, ensuring access to quality drinking water to 1.2 million people, said Tokayev.

Aktau city’s water networks are 77% obsolete, leading to water loss rates of 16%.

President Tokayev also supported the initiative led by farmers residing in remote areas of drilling water wells, which, according to estimates, will require 100 million tenge.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting on Mangistau region’s social and economic development.