Tokayev highlights cultural ties between Kazakhstan and China

“I believe that my official visit was successful and productive. We held meaningful and very fruitful talks with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Agreements were reached on developing cooperation between the two countries in various areas. We are very confident in the future of relations between Astana and Beijing,” the President said.

The Head of State emphasized that today Kazakhstan's economy is currently demonstrating sustainable growth.

“The country is implementing large-scale economic projects. This year, we plan to increase the GDP to $300 billion. Our priorities include the development of transport and logistics sector, agriculture, energy sector, manufacturing industry, and introduction of artificial intelligence. To accomplish these large-scale tasks, Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening cooperation with China,” he stated. "Spiritual and cultural ties between the Great Steppe and the Great China have never been interrupted. It is a very important task to preserve and enhance them. I am convinced that the Cultural Center of Kazakhstan, which is aimed at popularizing the rich heritage and unique traditions of the Kazakh people, will play a special role in this matter. The Center will also become a platform for the youth of the two countries to gain advanced knowledge and exchange creative ideas,” the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that spirituality is a reflection of the worldview, lifestyle, and inner world of each nation. Therefore, he underlined that the center, which promotes the unique culture of our country, will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening mutual respect and bringing Kazakh and Chinese peoples closer together.

“In China, there is a saying, ‘One flower does not make spring; it comes when all the flowers bloom.’ Different cultures, ideas and civilizations gain true strength only when they enrich each other in mutual exchange and harmonious coexistence, paving the way for the development and prosperity of humanity. Today's opening of the Cultural Center of Kazakhstan in Beijing is a vivid embodiment of these values,” the President noted.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing.