Kazakhstan to develop 2030 volunteering development roadmap
Addressing the Volunteers’ Forum in the Kazakh capital, the Head of State stressed the need to take new system-based governmental measures for the development of volunteering activities, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev announced that the current three‑year roadmap for the development of volunteering activities will be completed this year, and tasked the Government to draft a new, comprehensive document extending until 2030.
He instructed to evaluate the effectiveness of measures taken earlier and create additional incentives to strengthen the volunteer movement, taking into account Kazakhstan’s international commitments.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan will create digital volunteer passport.