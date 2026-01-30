EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 volunteering development roadmap

    13:39, 30 January 2026

    Addressing the Volunteers’ Forum in the Kazakh capital, the Head of State stressed the need to take new system-based governmental measures for the development of volunteering activities, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 volunteering development roadmap
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev announced that the current three‑year roadmap for the development of volunteering activities will be completed this year, and tasked the Government to draft a new, comprehensive document extending until 2030.

    He instructed to evaluate the effectiveness of measures taken earlier and create additional incentives to strengthen the volunteer movement, taking into account Kazakhstan’s international commitments.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan will create digital volunteer passport.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Year of Volunteer Youth of Kazakhstan Youth policy Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All