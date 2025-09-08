Tokayev hails law and order as unwavering pillar of Kazakhstan’s statehood

President Tokayev urged all bodies concerned to develop a common vision and position for an accelerated adoption of the Law and Order principle.

Upholding the principle of zero tolerance for any offense, injustice is essential, said the Kazakh President, highlighting: “In this regard, government agencies’ work in this direction needs comprehensive support.”

This is the only way to form intolerance of wrongdoings, acts of cruelty and violence in the public consciousness as well as immunity to any antisocial phenomena, stated the Head of State in his address on Monday.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “Public misconduct, disorderly conduct and public disturbance are unacceptable today.”

Such actions are considered inappropriate in a cultural and civilized society, as they harm our country's reputation on the global stage. In order to become a progressive nation, we should eradicate such negative behavior patterns in a decisive manner. Culture, decency and good manners should start with every resident, every family, stated the Head of State.

The President highlighted that “in times of instability, when reinforcing sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country is a top priority, it is necessary to maintain the nation’s unbreakable unity.”

If our people are united, the domestic situation is stable, we will overcome all difficulties and challenges, stated Tokayev, while urging his compatriots to value and protect peace in the country. “Each citizen should be a statist and a patriot.”

The Head of State also noted that patriotism today takes on new meanings. “Previously, this notion was mainly measured by traditional values; language, culture, and spiritual matters were viewed as the essence of national interests. Of course, all of these are pillars of national identity. No one will take them away from us, there is no reason to worry, said the Kazakh President."

As reported previously, the upper chamber of Kazakhstan’s parliament - the Senate - will operate until a national referendum and new parliamentary elections are held, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday in his annual State-of-the-Nation Address.