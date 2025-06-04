Tokayev hails Kazakhstanis’ contribution to progressive development of the country

The main law establishes the core principles, shaping our society. Guided by the values of the Constitution, we uphold the law and order as well as pursue large-scale transformations, said Tokayev.

Hailing each Kazakhstani’s contribution to the country’s progressive development, President Tokayev highlighted that “a turquoise passport, shared aspirations and unwavering faith in reforms’ creative force are the key unifying elements of the nation”.

Our only path and goal are to build a Just, Safe and Clean Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.

Then, the Kazakh President delivered his message to military graduates, presenting them with rank straps.

The event was attended by heads of government agencies, Parliament deputies, members of the Ulttyq Qurultay, holders of Hero of Kazakhstan and Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan titles, cadets of the top military education facilities and their family members.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a solemn ceremony of raising the State Flag in the ethno-memorial complex Atameken in Astana, as the country marks the State Symbols Day on June 4.