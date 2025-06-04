President Tokayev attends flag raising ceremony on State Symbols Day

Following a report on readiness the Chief of the Guard of Honor delivered to the Head of State, the State Anthem was performed and the Kazakh State Flag was hoisted.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev congratulated those present on the Day of State Symbols, saying: “This holiday is of special importance to our country”.

The State Symbols are the attributes that represent our independence. The coat of arms, flag and anthem symbolize our statehood, making it clear to the entire world that Kazakhstan is a sovereign nation, said the Kazakh leader.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan’s flag is recognized worldwide and waves outsides the UN headquarters. “Our climbers raised the Kazakh flag on the world’s highest summits and athletes displayed it on medal podiums”.

This year, our military personnel for the first time served as part of their independent peacekeeping mission under the Kazakh flag, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President added that "the coat of arms, flag and anthem are the embodiment of true patriotism. They symbolize our national identity and aspiration for the future".

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency released an article on how local artists, entrepreneurs, and developers are actively integrating elements of national identity into blockchain-based projects, digital paintings, and NFT collections, expanding public engagement with Kazakhstan’s rich traditions both at home and abroad.