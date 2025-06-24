Tokayev hails Investment Headquarters’ role in resolving investor issues

Aimed at promptly resolving all issues of investors under the principle “here and now”, the Investment Headquarters was pivotal in resolving issues on 137 investment projects worth 70 billion US dollars, initiated 140 legislative amendments, focused on solving systemic problems facing investors.

The President of Kazakhstan said that starting from 2025, government agencies are no longer authorized to conduct inspections, initiate administrative cases, file lawsuits or impose restrictions on investors without prior approval of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

We also launched the National Digital Investment Platform, which integrates public services for investors in the single window format – from consultations to obtaining permits. In addition, the Senate is considering the new Tax Code, aimed at stimulating the business activity and encourage private investments in the economy. The document offers targeted incentives for investors, who promote local production, as well as supports exporters of high value-added goods, concluded Tokayev.

As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today held the 37th plenary meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors in the Kazakh capital Astana