Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs 37th plenary meeting of Foreign Investors’ Council in Astana

In his opening remarks, President Tokayev stated: “The Council still serves as a reliable platform for strategic interaction between the state and its international partners”.

For more than two decades now, the Forum has been playing a key role in establishing Kazakhstan’s investment-orientated ecosystem. With the Council’s active engagement, we’re keen on continuing to implement the comprehensive reforms, aimed at improving the investment climate, increasing transparency and simplifying conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.

The Head of State said that experts and analysts predict the global GDP growth to fall to around 2.9% in years ahead.

The world is witnessing increasing inflationary pressure, global supply chain disruptions and growing uncertainty in the business environment. Such trends could worsen global economic prospects, requiring constructive international dialogue, said the Kazakh leader.

According to President Tokayev, the Kazakh economy grew 6% in the first five months of 2025, fueled by transport and logistics, construction, trade, mining and manufacturing.

The Kazakh leader also highlighted that Kazakhstan’s strategic location, developed human capital and commitment to reforms create wide prospects for both investors and the national economy.

