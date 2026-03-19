Tokayev: Foreign university branches must contribute to domestic science

Addressing the meeting, the President reminded that three years ago he had set a task to open branches of leading foreign universities in Kazakhstan, to raise the country’s competitiveness in the field of higher education.

“33 branches of universities have been opened, including such prestigious universities, as MEPhI, the University of Arizona, Sorbonne University, the University of Lorraine, Cardiff University, De Montfort University, Beijing Language and Culture University, as well as Luban Workshops,” said the President.

He emphasized that cooperation with leading foreign universities should not be reduced to formal partnerships.

“We do not need branches, which bring no real benefit to domestic science. The key criterion for evaluation must be the substantive contribution to the country’s scientific potential, not the number of institutions opened,” stressed the President.

“All university branches in Kazakhstan are called to enhance competitiveness in the field of higher education. This issue requires thorough consideration. At present, the majority of students studying at branches of foreign universities in our country are recipients of state grants,” said the Head of State.

The President stated that there is a significant imbalance in the distribution of state educational grants between national universities and foreign institutions. According to the Government, the cost of state grants allocated to a foreign branch for educating one student is five times higher than the cost of grants provided to national universities. In such a situation, it is inappropriate even to speak of any competition. Therefore, the Government should conduct a proper analysis and revise the cost of state grants allocated to foreign universities.

Earlier, the President said that in the past five years, total investment in science has risen 6-fold.