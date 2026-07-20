President Tokayev congratulates Spain on World Cup triumph

The Head of State congratulated King Felipe VI and the Spanish people on the triumph of Spain's national football team at the FIFA World Cup 2026 – their second title in the tournament's history.

"The outstanding skill, cohesive teamwork, and determination to win shown by your national team have drawn admiration from millions of fans. Spain's world-renowned expertise in football serves as an example for other nations. Taking this opportunity, I would also like to highlight the opening of an Atlético Madrid academy in Kazakhstan this year. I am confident that this initiative will give a strong boost to the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between our peoples, and to strengthening ties among young people," the telegram reads.

The Kazakh President wished King Felipe VI success in his endeavors and the friendly Spanish people prosperity and well-being.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, King Felipe and PM Sánchez joined Spain's historic World Cup celebrations.