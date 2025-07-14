Tokayev extends message of condolences on passing of 104-year-old WW2 veteran Abdygali Kaimoldin
17:38, 14 July 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences over the passing of the Great Patriotic War veteran, Hero of Kazakhstan Abdygali Kaimoldin, who died aged 104, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Abdygali Kaimoldin was a brave man, who joined the front in his youth and contributed significantly to the Great Victory. In times of peace, he actively engaged in state and public activities, served devotedly for the betterment of the nation for years. Abdygali Kaimoldin, was an inspiration to others, will be always remembered, reads the message.
