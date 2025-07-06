EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers condolences to Trump over deadly floods in Texas

    14:35, 6 July 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump over the devastating floods in Texas, Akorda reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers condolences to Trump over deadly floods in Texas
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Tokayev offered condolences over the devastating floods in Texas, the U.S., causing multiple deaths among people, including children.

    The Head of State conveyed sincere condolences to the families of those died as well as wished a speedy recovery to those affected.

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Capital City Day.

