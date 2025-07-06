Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers condolences to Trump over deadly floods in Texas
14:35, 6 July 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump over the devastating floods in Texas, Akorda reports.
President Tokayev offered condolences over the devastating floods in Texas, the U.S., causing multiple deaths among people, including children.
The Head of State conveyed sincere condolences to the families of those died as well as wished a speedy recovery to those affected.
