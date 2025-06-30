Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to President of Democratic Republic of Congo

Today’s Democratic Republic of the Congo is making significant progress in enhancing statehood, increasing the wellbeing of the population and the international reputation, reads the congratulatory message.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his confidence that under the far-sighted policy and constructive initiatives of Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo will reach new heights.

