    Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to President of Democratic Republic of Congo

    18:15, 30 June 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered greetings to his counterpart President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on his country's Independence Day, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Today’s Democratic Republic of the Congo is making significant progress in enhancing statehood, increasing the wellbeing of the population and the international reputation, reads the congratulatory message.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his confidence that under the far-sighted policy and constructive initiatives of Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo will reach new heights.

    As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked a number of laws on Monday.

