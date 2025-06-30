Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs a number of laws

These include laws “On introduction of amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan relating to territorial defense”, “On endowment funds”, “On introduction of amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the activities of endowment funds as well as the ecologically disadvantaged territories of the Kazakh part of the Aral Sea region”.

The Head of State signed the law, which includes making amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan to better law enforcement services, housing provision and social security of personnel of law enforcement agencies, special government agencies, civil defense agencies and military personnel as well as eliminate unnecessary legislative regulation in the activities of internal affairs agencies.

The law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan relating to equity investment in housing construction, road construction and transportation services for people with disabilities was signed as well.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State decreed to appoint Nurlan Sauranbayev as Kazakh Transport Minister.