Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Azerbaijani President

In his congratulatory letter, President Tokayev said that “he is grateful that Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani relations built on centuries-long friendship evolve dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance”.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence that “by joining forces the nations will build on the achievements to take the multifaceted interstate cooperation to new heights”.

The Kazakh leader wished his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev further success in his responsible state activity as well as the fraternal people of Azerbaijan – the wellbeing and prosperity.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received Xi Guohua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group Corporation.