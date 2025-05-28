EN
    Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Azerbaijani President

    09:00, 28 May 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday – the Independence Day, Akorda reported.

    Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory letter, President Tokayev said that “he is grateful that Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani relations built on centuries-long friendship evolve dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance”.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence that “by joining forces the nations will build on the achievements to take the multifaceted interstate cooperation to new heights”.

    The Kazakh leader wished his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev further success in his responsible state activity as well as the fraternal people of Azerbaijan – the wellbeing and prosperity.

    Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received Xi Guohua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group Corporation. 

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Azerbaijan Independence day
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
