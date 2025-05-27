President Tokayev highlights importance of strengthening business ties between Kazakhstan and China
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Xi Guohua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group Corporation, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening partnership in such key areas as energy, petrochemical industry, road construction, minerals, agriculture and other spheres.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked CITIC Group for efficient implementation of the Aktau Bitumen Plant modernization project, which was completed ahead of schedule – in April this year. He also highly appreciated CITIC Group’s activity as a reliable investment partner of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh President highlighted the importance of continuing the work on strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese business ties.
Xi Guohua told the Kazakh President about CITIC Group’s interest in implementation of oil refinery modernization projects, oil pipelines construction, Center-West automobile road construction and deep processing of grain.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the first meeting of the Council of Central (National) Banks of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana.