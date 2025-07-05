EN
    Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Algerian President

    09:39, 5 July 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to his Algerian counterpart President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his country’s Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Algerian President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State offered his Independence Day greetings to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Algeria continued prosperity as well as expressed confidence that the Kazakh-Algerian partnership, built on traditional friendship and mutual understanding ties, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the two peoples.

    Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the upcoming National Dombra Day. 

