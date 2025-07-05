Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Algerian President
09:39, 5 July 2025
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to his Algerian counterpart President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his country’s Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State offered his Independence Day greetings to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Algeria continued prosperity as well as expressed confidence that the Kazakh-Algerian partnership, built on traditional friendship and mutual understanding ties, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the two peoples.
