Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends congratulations ahead of National Dombra Day

In his post on X social network, President Tokayev pointed out that "the dombra is the identity and legacy of the nation".

Quoting the phrase “A true Kazakh is not a Kazakh, but a dombra,” the Kazakh leader highlighted that the dombra is becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation. “Young people deeply immerse themselves into our indigenous culture, respect national traditions. It’s certainly encouraging, as such a respectful attitude to the creative heritage of our great ancestors has already become an integral part of patriotism".

True love for the homeland is the backbone of our statehood. It’s great that the youth of Kazakhstan understand and support it, said Tokayev.

The Head of State also highlighted the continuous comprehensive support for the cultural sector.

To note, Kazakhstan is to mark the National Dombra Day on the first Sunday of July.

