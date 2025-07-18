Tokayev extends condolences over passing of renowned writer Israil Saparbay

Israil Saparbay was a talented writer, who devoted his entire life to literary art and contributed greatly to Kazakh literature. As a truly creative person, he left his lasting legacy in national poetry and dramaturgy. His vivid works and personal qualities resonated with many readers. Israil Saparbay, who left a rich literary and cultural legacy, will be always remembered, reads the message.

Kazakhstani people’s artist, prominent poet, playwright and composer Israil Saparbay died at the age of 85 on the morning of July 18, 2025.

