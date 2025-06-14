EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev extends birthday greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump

    09:38, 14 June 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday offered his congratulations to Donald Trump on the occasion of the U.S. President’s 79th birthday, Akorda reports.

    Tokayev extends birthday greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev commended the active and pragmatic activity of the U.S. president, which aims at ensuring global security and stability.

    Kazakh leader Tokayev expressed his gratefulness to Donald Trump for his commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership with Kazakhstan as well as confirmed the country’s interest in continuous mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished U.S. President Donald Trump strong health as well as further success in his responsible state activity.

    As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil Darren Woods. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Donald Trump USA
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All