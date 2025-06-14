Tokayev extends birthday greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev commended the active and pragmatic activity of the U.S. president, which aims at ensuring global security and stability.

Kazakh leader Tokayev expressed his gratefulness to Donald Trump for his commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership with Kazakhstan as well as confirmed the country’s interest in continuous mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished U.S. President Donald Trump strong health as well as further success in his responsible state activity.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil Darren Woods.