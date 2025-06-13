Kazakh President and Exxon Mobil CEO focus on prospects for development of oil and gas investment projects

The sides debated the current state and prospects for the development of investment projects in the energy and oil and gas sectors.

The Head of State highly appreciated Exxon Mobil’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy. He noted the corporation is one of the key and reliable partners in the country’s energy sector.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of the development of projects to increase hydrocarbon production as part of oil and gas cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening of cooperation with the corporation and raising the efficiency of the production.

In turn, Darren Woods expressed gratitude for creating a favorable environment for the successful development of the Tengiz, Kashagan and CPC.

To note, QazaqGaz, CNPC explore development of new fields, strategies for enhancing gas resource base.