EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev expresses solidarity with Jordan amid Middle East tensions

    15:36, 1 March 2026

    The Head of State is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press office.

    Tokayev expresses solidarity with Jordan amid Middle East tensions
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message to King Abdullah II of Jordan, expressing support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Jordan during this challenging period.

    The President called for refraining from actions that could lead to escalation of the situation, highlighting that all international conflicts must be resolved through diplomatic means.

    Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan had sent messages of support to leaders of other Arab countries.

    Politics Foreign policy Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Jordan Jordan Middle East
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All