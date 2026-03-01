Tokayev expresses solidarity with Jordan amid Middle East tensions
15:36, 1 March 2026
The Head of State is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press office.
In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message to King Abdullah II of Jordan, expressing support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Jordan during this challenging period.
The President called for refraining from actions that could lead to escalation of the situation, highlighting that all international conflicts must be resolved through diplomatic means.
Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan had sent messages of support to leaders of other Arab countries.