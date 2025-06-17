Tokayev expresses Kazakhstan’s interest in joint AI projects with China, highlights its leadership

The Head of State said that China has made grandiose strides in science and innovations, becoming a global leader and international center for AI development.

China’s impressive achievements in development of astronautics and quantum technologies confirm its status as a global technological leader. In this regard, Kazakhstan is interested in implementing joint projects in AI, biotechnology, quantum computing as well as creating research centers and technologies, said President Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader also said that Astana is to inaugurate the Alem AI center this fall.

President Tokayev also suggested using the Astana Hub platform to promote smart innovations within the Central Asia – China format, pushing for greater participation of foreign partners.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Central Asian states to join their efforts in the fight against cybercrimes.