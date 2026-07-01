Tokayev establishes Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi Secretariat

She said the Law on the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan has ceased to be in force following the adoption of the Constitutional Law on Qazaqstan Khalyk Kenesi.

"In this regard, the President yesterday signed a decree establishing the Qazaqstan Khalyk Kenesi Secretariat," Balayeva said.

The minister said the Government has also prepared a package of legislative amendments. Among them are the first formal legal definition of "ethnocultural associations" and provisions establishing the legal status of houses of friendship and the rules governing their funding.

She also said that, with the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan having fulfilled its historical mission, work is underway on a new Concept for the Development of Interethnic Relations and Public Harmony.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev declared that with the new Constitution Kazakhstan was opening a new chapter in the chronicle of national statehood.