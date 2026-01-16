Tokayev entrusts Kazakhstan Temir Zholy with advancing company’s transformation

Talgat Aldybergenov briefed the President on the company’s operational results in 2025 and plans for the upcoming period.

According to him, turnover index grew by 10%, reaching 289 billion ton-kilometers. Transport volumes increased by 5.5% to 320 million tons. Export shipments exceeded 89 million tons, while cargo transit grew by more than 20%, totaling 33 million tons.

The Head of State was briefed that 6 million tons of cargo - equivalent to more than 100,000 railcars - were transported along the second section of the Dostyk-Moiynty rairoad. Regular train traffic has been launched on the bypass line of the Almaty station railway hub.

Construction and modernization of railway infrastructure is ongoing as well. The total length of the projects is 3,900 kilometers.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that digital projects, including those using artificial intelligence, are being implemented at all levels to ensure the security, efficiency, and transparency of the company's activities.

A mentoring program has been introduced, and a youth personnel reserve has been formed.

The President noted the importance of addressing social issues and supported the initiative to build affordable housing for railway workers.

The Head of State entrusted Kazakhstan Temir Zholy with advancing the company’s transformation, strengthening cooperation with large foreign companies, implementing digital solutions, and expanding infrastructure for the development of multimodal logistics.

