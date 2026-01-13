President maps out gas infrastructure priorities, digital strategy with QazaqGaz

Alibek Zhamauov reported that, in view of rising gas consumption and the need to expand gas processing capacities, the company has prioritized geological exploration and capital construction.

A major focus remains the expansion of gas infrastructure, including the gasification of Astana and its surrounding metropolitan area.

The Chairman informed the Head of State that approximately 400,000 people gained access to natural gas last year, with 112 settlements connected to the grid.

A landmark achievement in 2025 was the completion of the Taldykorgan–Usharal gas pipeline 16 months ahead of schedule. The project will ensure natural gas supplies to 84 settlements in the Zhetysu region, raising the region's gasification level to 76%.

Zhamauov also provided updates on major infrastructure projects, including the second line of the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent gas pipeline and the construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters at the Kashagan field.

To fulfill the President’s directives on expanding the gas industry's resource base, development operations have commenced at the Maldybay field in the Zhambyl region. The Barkhannaya field within the Amangeldy cluster has been successfully commissioned and is now online.

Furthermore, the head of QazaqGaz briefed the President on the adoption of digital solutions. Under the Aqyl Energy initiative, QazaqGaz is digitalizing gas metering and supply management through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics.

Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the company to ensure stable gas supplies for the population and the economy during the heating season. He also instructed scaling up digital transformation and AI integration across its operations, and continuing expansion of the sector’s resource base.

Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that QazaqGaz national company and Agip Caspian Sea B.V signed an agreement on joint exploration of the Kamenkovsky Block.