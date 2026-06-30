Tokayev: Dombyra should become Kazakhstan’s global brand

At the final joint session of the Kazakh Parliament on Tuesday, the Head of State reminded that in just a few days the country will celebrate the National Day of Dombyra.

“This is a special holiday that emphasizes our distinct identity and uplifts the spirit of the people, especially the younger generation. As the outstanding poet Kadyr Myrza Ali once wrote: ‘A true Kazakh is the dombyra’. Indeed, by glorifying the dombyra, we elevate our national art to the pedestal. The dombyra, being our sacred value, is destined to become a unique brand representing our people throughout the world,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State also noted that the state pays great attention to the development of the spiritual sphere, with the deputies making a significant contribution to this work.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev declared that with the new Constitution Kazakhstan was opening a new chapter in the chronicle of national statehood.