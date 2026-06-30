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    Tokayev: Dombyra should become Kazakhstan’s global brand

    14:52, 30 June 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that as a sacred national treasure dombyra should become a unique brand representing Kazakhstan on the global stage, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Dombyra
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    At the final joint session of the Kazakh Parliament on Tuesday, the Head of State reminded that in just a few days the country will celebrate the National Day of Dombyra.

    “This is a special holiday that emphasizes our distinct identity and uplifts the spirit of the people, especially the younger generation. As the outstanding poet Kadyr Myrza Ali once wrote: ‘A true Kazakh is the dombyra’. Indeed, by glorifying the dombyra, we elevate our national art to the pedestal. The dombyra, being our sacred value, is destined to become a unique brand representing our people throughout the world,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The Head of State also noted that the state pays great attention to the development of the spiritual sphere, with the deputies making a significant contribution to this work.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev declared that with the new Constitution Kazakhstan was opening a new chapter in the chronicle of national statehood.

    Music President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Culture
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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