Tokayev: Dombyra should become Kazakhstan’s global brand
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that as a sacred national treasure dombyra should become a unique brand representing Kazakhstan on the global stage, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
At the final joint session of the Kazakh Parliament on Tuesday, the Head of State reminded that in just a few days the country will celebrate the National Day of Dombyra.
“This is a special holiday that emphasizes our distinct identity and uplifts the spirit of the people, especially the younger generation. As the outstanding poet Kadyr Myrza Ali once wrote: ‘A true Kazakh is the dombyra’. Indeed, by glorifying the dombyra, we elevate our national art to the pedestal. The dombyra, being our sacred value, is destined to become a unique brand representing our people throughout the world,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The Head of State also noted that the state pays great attention to the development of the spiritual sphere, with the deputies making a significant contribution to this work.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev declared that with the new Constitution Kazakhstan was opening a new chapter in the chronicle of national statehood.