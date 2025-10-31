Tokayev discusses prospects of cooperation with Queen’s University Belfast President Ian Greer
16:13, 31 October 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met on Friday with Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh President noted that Queen's University Belfast, one of the leading British research universities, is of great interest for Kazakhstan not only in the field of education, but also in scientific research.
During the meeting, the sides discussed training specialists for different sectors, including agriculture.
Previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Sung Kyung Kim, Honorary Chairman of Woosong Educational Foundation.