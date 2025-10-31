EN
    Tokayev discusses prospects of cooperation with Queen’s University Belfast President Ian Greer

    16:13, 31 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met on Friday with Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev discusses prospects of cooperation with Queen’s University Belfast President Ian Greer
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President noted that Queen's University Belfast, one of the leading British research universities, is of great interest for Kazakhstan not only in the field of education, but also in scientific research.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed training specialists for different sectors, including agriculture.

    Tokayev discusses prospects of cooperation with Queen’s University Belfast President Ian Greer
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Sung Kyung Kim, Honorary Chairman of Woosong Educational Foundation. 

