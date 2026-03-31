Tokayev discusses joint investment projects with RCC founder Igor Altushkin
16:00, 31 March 2026
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with founder of the Russian Copper Company (RCC) Igor Altushkin on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The meeting focused on delivering joint investment projects in the mining and metallurgical industry in Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the Russian Copper Company’s production operations in the country, plans to build processing infrastructure, as well as address social challenges in the regions of operation.
Earlier, Qazinform reported major mining companies had invested nearly 150 billion tenge in science in Kazakhstan.