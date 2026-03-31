Major mining companies invested nearly 150B tenge in science in Kazakhstan

He revealed that for the past five years, major mining companies invested nearly 150 billion tenge in scientific research and developmental works, implementing over 1,500 projects. These developments are aimed at solving certain production tasks.

Scientific research involves local and foreign scientific organizations and engineering companies as well as the own scientific research centers of large enterprises.

He said the Ayak-Kodzhan, Aktogay, Almaly deposits, as well as the Kounrad dumps and Bozshakol plants, apply combined beneficiation–hydrometallurgical technologies for low-grade copper ore. This ensures production of over 50,000 tons of cathode copper annually, with sales reaching up to 350 million US dollars.

The Berkarа complex launched heap leaching technology to ensure output of up to 5,000 tons of cathode copper per year.

The Balkhash copper smelter developed a new reductive electric smelting technology for comprehensive extraction of associated components and processing over 1,000 tons of precious-metal slag per year.

Earlier, the Kazakh Higher Education and Science Minister Saysat Nurbek suggested building an Innovation Headquarters in Kazakhstan.