Tokayev discusses bilateral ties with Georgia’s PM Irakli Kobakhidze in phone call

During the call on Monday, initiated by the Georgian side, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across a range of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Special focus was placed to greater interaction in the trade-economic and investment sectors, while prioritizing ties in transit-transport, energy, and tourism.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze also exchanged views on the ongoing international and regional challenges. The sides agreed to enhance high-level contacts as well.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Gela Geladze.

