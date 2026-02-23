Tokayev discusses bilateral ties with Georgia’s PM Irakli Kobakhidze in phone call
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze discussed the current state and prospects for deepening Kazakh-Georgian relations, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the call on Monday, initiated by the Georgian side, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across a range of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.
Special focus was placed to greater interaction in the trade-economic and investment sectors, while prioritizing ties in transit-transport, energy, and tourism.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze also exchanged views on the ongoing international and regional challenges. The sides agreed to enhance high-level contacts as well.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Gela Geladze.