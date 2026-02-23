President Tokayev receives Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia

The sides discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation in ensuring law and order and combating crimes.

The President noted that Georgia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. He said that relations between the two peoples, with deep historical roots, have stood the test of time.

For his part, Gela Geladze briefed the Kazakh President on the work of Georgian law-enforcement agencies to ensure safety of foreign tourists, including Kazakhstani nationals.

The two countries’ ministries intend to strengthen cooperation in the fight against organized crime, drug-related and cybercrimes, extremism, as well as exchange of advanced experience and personnel training.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State conveyed his warm greetings to the President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili, and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, had a meeting with Ambassador of Georgia, Levan Diasamidze. The sides discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Georgia relations based on traditional friendship and partnership.