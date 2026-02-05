Tokayev: Constitutional reforms mark new phase of political transformation

According to the President, the reforms reflect a broader nation building effort designed to modernize the state and ensure fair distribution of progress across society. He said Kazakhstan has moved away from a super-presidential model toward a presidential republic based on consolidated checks and balances.

Tokayev noted that the country is entering a new phase of political modernization, which includes the establishment of a single-chamber parliament, the creation of the National Council, and the introduction of the position of vice president. He stressed that human rights and freedoms are proclaimed as the highest priority of the state, while unity, interethnic harmony, and interfaith coexistence form the foundation of Kazakhstan’s statehood.

Touching briefly on the future development path, the President said Kazakhstan seeks to build a just, safe, clean, and progressive state guided by the principles of law and order and social harmony. He added that economic modernization, digital transformation, and the attraction of foreign investment remain key priorities aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens.

