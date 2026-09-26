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    Tokayev congratulates Turlov on his election as FIDE President

    17:00, 26 September 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist Timur Turlov, on his election as the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev congratulates Turlov on his election as FIDE President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished  Turlov success in leading this prestigious international organization.

    Timur Turlov was elected President of FIDE on Saturday, 26 September, at the FIDE General Assembly, alongside the 46th Chess Olympiad, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

    Earlier, it was reported, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Timur Turlov, had been elected President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

     

    Kazakhstan Chess Sport FIDE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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