Tokayev congratulates Turlov on his election as FIDE President

In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Turlov success in leading this prestigious international organization.

Timur Turlov was elected President of FIDE on Saturday, 26 September, at the FIDE General Assembly, alongside the 46th Chess Olympiad, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Timur Turlov, had been elected President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).