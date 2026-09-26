Tokayev congratulates Turlov on his election as FIDE President
17:00, 26 September 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist Timur Turlov, on his election as the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Turlov success in leading this prestigious international organization.
Timur Turlov was elected President of FIDE on Saturday, 26 September, at the FIDE General Assembly, alongside the 46th Chess Olympiad, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Earlier, it was reported, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Timur Turlov, had been elected President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).