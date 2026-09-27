Tokayev congratulates Turkmenistan on 35th anniversary of Independence

Tokayev sent congratulatory telegrams to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.

In his telegram, the Head of State noted that fraternal Turkmenistan was celebrating the holiday as a respected and developed state whose achievements were based on harmony and unity, as well as on the rich culture and constructive spirit of the Turkmen people.

In his message, Tokayev said that Turkmenistan had achieved impressive success in socio-economic modernization, improving citizens' well-being, and strengthening its international standing as a state firmly adhering to the principles of positive neutrality throughout the years of independence. He added that Kazakhstan highly valued its friendly relations with Turkmenistan and attached great importance to strengthening multifaceted cooperation in a spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual support.

The Kazakh president wished the Turkmen leadership further achievements in their state activities and extended his wishes for prosperity and well-being to the brotherly people of Turkmenistan