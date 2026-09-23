President Tokayev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia on National Day

The President expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, which is developing in a spirit of friendship and mutual support, will continue to grow stronger for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The Head of State wished the King and the leadership of the country every success in their responsible duties, and the people of Saudi Arabia well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, President Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his birthday.