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    President Tokayev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia on National Day

    17:14, 23 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his fellow citizens on the National Day, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, which is developing in a spirit of friendship and mutual support, will continue to grow stronger for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

    The Head of State wished the King and the leadership of the country every success in their responsible duties, and the people of Saudi Arabia well-being and prosperity.

    Earlier, President Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his birthday.

    Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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