Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial exports hit $3bn in four months

The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan’s continuous efforts to diversify sown areas, expand concessional lending to farmers, and develop agricultural machinery leasing.

Saparov said a set of measures is under implementation to increase the share of processed products in the agro-industrial complex to 70 percent. In the first six months of 2026, food production grew by 14.7 percent, while the physical volume index of agriculture increased by 4.4 percent. Crop production rose by 7.7 percent, and livestock production by 4.4 percent.

The minister also reported growth in exports of agro-industrial products. From January to April 2026, exports totaled 3 billion US dollars, 36 percent more than in the same period last year ($2.2 billion). By the end of the year, exports are expected to reach 7.2 billion US dollars.

Particular emphasis was placed to the development of livestock farming. A system of concessional financing for farms of all categories is in place to increase livestock numbers, improve productivity, and boost meat exports. A Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Veterinary Services through 2030 has also been approved, providing for the modernization of the veterinary safety system and the updating of the regulatory framework.

The digitalization of the agro-industrial complex is continuing. State information systems are being integrated and new digital services introduced on the basis of the E-APK platform.

According to forecasts, by late 2026 gross agricultural output will grow by 5.9 percent, food production by 9.5 percent, and beverage production by 10.5 percent. Investment in the sector’s fixed capital is expected to reach 2.2 trillion tenge.

Following the report, President Tokayev instructed that efforts be made to improve the efficiency of the sector, increase the production of high value-added products, expand export potential, and strengthen the country’s food security.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State had decreed to appoint ambassadors to several countries.