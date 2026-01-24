Tokayev congratulates To Lam on reelection as Vietnam’s Communist Party chief

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated To Lam on his reelection as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The Kazakh President wished To Lam success in the implementation of his initiatives aimed at progressive development of the country.

Earlier, it was reported that Vietnam’s Communist Party ⁠​reappointed To ‍Lam as its ‍general ⁠secretary, extending his top leadership position for the next five years. Tran Thanh Man, chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly, said the party chief had received 180 votes out of 180 to remain in the top job.