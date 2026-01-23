EN
    Vietnam’s To Lam wins second term, extends top position for 5 more years

    22:17, 23 January 2026

    Vietnam’s Communist Party ⁠has ​re-appointed To ‍Lam as its ‍general ⁠secretary, extending his top leadership position in the Southeast Asian nation for the next five years, Al Jazeera reports.

    Vietnam’s To Lam wins second term, extends top position for 5 more years
    Photo credit: @VNGovtPortal / X

    To Lam was “unanimously” re-elected to the post of general secretary, according ‌to an announcement made ‌at ‌the conclusion of the party’s five-yearly ⁠congress in the capital Hanoi on Friday. 

    The party central committee “absolutely unanimously elected Comrade To Lam to continue holding the position of General Secretary”, the party said in a statement.

    Tran Thanh Man, chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly, said the party chief had received 180 votes out of 180 to remain in the top job.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
