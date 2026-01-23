Vietnam’s To Lam wins second term, extends top position for 5 more years
22:17, 23 January 2026
Vietnam’s Communist Party has re-appointed To Lam as its general secretary, extending his top leadership position in the Southeast Asian nation for the next five years, Al Jazeera reports.
To Lam was “unanimously” re-elected to the post of general secretary, according to an announcement made at the conclusion of the party’s five-yearly congress in the capital Hanoi on Friday.
The party central committee “absolutely unanimously elected Comrade To Lam to continue holding the position of General Secretary”, the party said in a statement.
Tran Thanh Man, chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly, said the party chief had received 180 votes out of 180 to remain in the top job.