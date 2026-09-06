Tokayev congratulates Team Kazakhstan on successful World Nomad Games performance

The President emphasized that the achievement was made possible by the athletes' dedication, hard work, and strong determination.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to the champions and medalists, the coaching staff, and all specialists whose efforts contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan's international standing as a country where national sports are actively promoted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also wished the Kazakh athletes further success and new achievements at the world's most prestigious sporting events.

Earlier, Kazakhstan finished first in the overall medal standings at the 6th World Nomad Games, claiming 74 medals, including 32 gold, 20 silver, and 22 bronze.