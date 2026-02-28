Tokayev congratulates speed skater Shumekova on her triumph at ISU World Championships

The President noted that the brilliant performance of Kristina Shumekova, who claimed three gold medals and the title of absolute junior world champion, marks truly historic milestone for Kazakhstan’s sport.

The Head of State underscored that the young speed skater’s remarkable success reflects her exceptional talent, relentless dedication, iron discipline and unwavering will to win. He extended his best wishes to Kristina for a bright future in the sport.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on February 27, Kazakh speed skater Kristina Shumekova was crowned double world champion, winning gold in the women’s 500m and 1500m events.

On February 28, she claimed two more gold medals - in the 1000m and in the allround competition, which earned her the title of absolute junior world champion.

Shumekova also secured silver in the 3000m race.