EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh speed skater Shumekova makes history at ISU Junior World Championships

    23:44, 28 February 2026

    The ISU Speed Skating Junior World Championships are wrapping up in Inzell, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh speed skater Shumekova makes history at ISU Junior World Championships
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Speed Skating Union

    On Friday, Kazakh speed skater Kristina Shumekova was crowned double world champion, winning gold in the women’s 500m and 1500m events.

    On February 28, she claimed two more gold medals - in the 1000m and in the allround competition, which earned her the title of absolute junior world champion.

    Shumekova also secured silver in the 3000m race.

    This achievement marks a historic milestone: for the first time in Kazakhstan’s speed skating history, an athlete has won three distances at the World Championships and claimed the title of an absolute junior world champion.

     

    Sport Kazakhstan Speed Skating Youth of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All