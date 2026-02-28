Kazakh speed skater Shumekova makes history at ISU Junior World Championships

On Friday, Kazakh speed skater Kristina Shumekova was crowned double world champion, winning gold in the women’s 500m and 1500m events.

On February 28, she claimed two more gold medals - in the 1000m and in the allround competition, which earned her the title of absolute junior world champion.

Shumekova also secured silver in the 3000m race.

This achievement marks a historic milestone: for the first time in Kazakhstan’s speed skating history, an athlete has won three distances at the World Championships and claimed the title of an absolute junior world champion.