EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev congratulates Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan’s PM

    18:37, 21 October 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended a congratulatory letter to Sanae Takaichi, who was elected as Japan's new Prime Minister, Akorda reports.

    Tokayev congratulates Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan’s PM
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election to the post of Prime Minister and wished her success in implementing initiatives for the benefit of Japan.

    The Head of State also expressed the readiness to make a joint effort to further strengthen Kazakh-Japanese relations and take both nations’ strategic partnership to a new level.

    As reported previously, Sanae Takaichi, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Japan's new prime minister in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the country. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Japan Politics Kazakhstan and Japan Elections
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All