Tokayev congratulates Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan’s PM

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election to the post of Prime Minister and wished her success in implementing initiatives for the benefit of Japan.

The Head of State also expressed the readiness to make a joint effort to further strengthen Kazakh-Japanese relations and take both nations’ strategic partnership to a new level.

As reported previously, Sanae Takaichi, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Japan's new prime minister in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the country.