Tokayev congratulates Rwanda’s Paul Kagame on country’s Independence Day

In his congratulatory letter, President Tokayev congratulated President Kagame and the people of Rwanda on the national holiday, describing Rwanda as Kazakhstan's reliable partner in Africa. He expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to deepen for the benefit of both nations.

The Kazakh leader wished President Kagame continued success in his responsible activity and extended his best wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the friendly people of Rwanda.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Ibrahim Canliel, Chief Executive Officer of Air Astana.