President Tokayev meets with Air Astana CEO Ibrahim Canliel

The Kazakh president was briefed on the operational and financial indicators of Air Astana, the leading aviation group in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

President Tokayev was reported that Air Astana plans to expand its fleet with next-generation Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with deliveries expected in 2026-2027.

The company has placed orders for up to 50 Airbus A320neo and A321neo family aircraft, as well as up to 15 additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled through 2036.

Ibrahim Canliel presented the company's long-term development strategy, aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a regional aviation hub and expanding the group's international presence.

Air Astana also plans to broaden its route network, develop multimodal transportation services, and increase flight frequencies. Special emphasis will be placed on digitalization and the adoption of new technologies.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of effectively implementing these strategic objectives, including fleet expansion, route network growth, and strengthening Kazakhstan's transit potential. Specifically, he highlighted ensuring direct connections with the U.S. and Japan as one of the top priorities.

The president also drew attention to the public's ongoing and justified concerns over flight delays and aircraft substitutions. In addition, he called for expanding air connectivity with countries that view Kazakhstan as an attractive tourism destination.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe and President of the Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) Abdulrahman Al-Shathri.